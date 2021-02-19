Shreveport City Council looking to declare state of emergency during special meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council will hold a virtual special meeting on Friday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.
The council plans to discuss declaring a state of emergency for the city, overtime pay/hiring personnel to assist with the severe weather emergency, and water resources throughout the city.
The meeting will be available to view here and on the City of Shreveport’s Facebook page
Public comments may be submitted here. Written public comments submitted before 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 19 will be read aloud during the public comment period of the meeting. Written public comments shall be limited to three minutes of read time.
