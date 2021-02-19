Northwest Louisiana hospitals recount wintry week, thankful for community support

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a tough week for many across the ArkLaTex, from residents to hospitals.
“I don’t think we could have anticipated what kind of week this was going to be,” Chris Mangin, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center, said. “It’s been a long week. It’s been good from the standpoint of having heat, water, but we’ve had to do it with a little more ingenuity than we thought we would have.”
Officials with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport say they started to recognize things were getting bad Wednesday morning (Feb. 17). They had been on calls with Shreveport city officials Tuesday night.
“We got word from the city that we were not going to have water pressure in for some time,” Mangin said. “The water coming in heats our boilers and gives us steam to sterilize our equipment, as well as produces heat for our facility. It’s not hot water we were worried about, it was just water. We immediately began worrying about water. Water pressure typically comes in around 30, 40 psi, but we had around 2 or 3. So we started having difficulty from that standpoint. We just needed enough water to fill the boilers to give us heat.”
Mangin says another concern was their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
“We have two babies in there that are 24 weeks,” Mangin said. “They were thermoregulated externally, but we worried about them being some of our most susceptible patients. That was our immediate concern: making sure we had enough heat for them.”
Mangin says Shreveport Fire Station 7 off Wilkinson came to their rescue one of the first nights they realized water was going to be a problem.
“I cannot give them enough kudos,” Mangin said. “They have come through so many times. They were going and finding water pressure, filling up their truck, and then coming back to hook up to us and were giving us water to keep our heat on. That was one of our first lines of community support. The National Guard came. CNC Oilfield came and actually have two tankers out here right now filling us up with water. North Caddo came in and brought us a big pump truck with a bunch of water. We have just had an outpouring of support.”
Mangin says the Louisiana National Guard also delivered pallets of drinking water, Reinhart Foodservice, llc. opened its warehouse to the hospital, Brookeshire’s and Kroger have also opened their doors and they are very grateful.
He says hospital staff members have been extraordinary this week as well.
“Nurses are hard as nails,” Mangin said. “They are tough. The nurses, the therapy staff, lab staff, and more. We are very fortunate. They have really stepped up. We got people staying overnight so they don’t miss a shift. We want them to know how appreciative we are. They are the ones doing all the work.”
Mangin recounted one moment this past week where water breaks caused flooding in one of the hallways at the end of the day.
“I’m trying to get a door open while water is pouring out of the ceiling,” Mangin said. “I’m opening the doors and trying to grab a push broom to get the water out and behind me are 30 people that got a call for help on our GroupMe. They came down and had mops, buckets, and we started pushing water. For about 45 minutes, we were doing this and during that time that was when I thought to myself this is people working together amid a potential tragedy, coming together and getting it done. It was cold. It was wet. It was the end of the day around 5 or 5:30. We were all tired because we had been up since the day before. I felt the sense of true camaraderie and teamwork. We certainly appreciate the staff and the countless people who have helped us.”
Others around the community have been working to support the hospitals this past week in any way they can.
Volunteers in Shreveport are trying to clear iced over roads so people can get food, water, and medicine, but they’ve run into a snag.
Tommy Giles, executive director of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, went live on Facebook Friday morning (Feb. 19) saying he and a group of volunteers are trying to clear the intersection at Bert Kouns and Mansfield Road.
He says there are 18-wheelers stuck at Bert Kouns and Mansfield, so they’re going to use their tractors and skid steers to try to clear the area. The intersection is near a Willis-Knighton facility, and the group is trying to clear the intersection so first responders and patients in need can access the emergency room entrance.
A Shreveport area oil company also came to the rescue this week when northwest Louisiana hospitals announced they didn’t have enough running water.
Colton Sanders, James Caskey, Kris Cooper, Jamie Burford, and Brain Sneed of CNC Oilfield Services in Shreveport have been using tankers to get water to CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Ochsner LSU Health Systems, and the Willis-Knighton Health System.
“I got a phone call yesterday morning and was asked if I could help out the water situation at the hospitals,” Sanders said. “At this point, we had shut down operations. I thought if I had someone in one of the hospitals I would want to help out. I threw my clothes on and went and got in a truck, rallied up some of our other guys who said wherever we need to help out we will. We’ve been trying to deliver water everywhere and it has been crazy. We’ve had to thaw our valves and the brakes are freezing up, but we are making it. We are just one small piece of the puzzle. There are so many people out here that are shoveling ice to keep people from falling at the hospitals. These first responders and nurses are pushing cars until midnight, but we are trying to do what we can to help.”
Sanders says he has received hundreds of calls from others as far away as Dallas, Ruston, and Alexandria asking for help. He says if anyone wants to help, they need potable (drinkable) water, a truck that can carry the water, a Food Grade trailer, and snow chains. Sanders says those who have any of those items can reach out to him.
Louisiana National Guardsmen also arrived Thursday to deliver much needed water to area hospitals.
With many roads shut down and impassible, Willis-Knighton says they sent an all-call to first responders asking for helping getting staff members to the hospitals. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Crawford says over 100 first responders across the ArkLaTex answered the call.
“The treacherous road conditions KSLA has been reporting is all true,” Crawford said. “I was out last night picking up nurses along with other staff. If you don’t have 4x4 truck, you shouldn’t be out there right now. The biggest issue we had today was staffing, getting nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, those critical people that we need for patient care. One of the good things to come from this is we put out an all-call to fire and police departments on both sides of the river for off-duty personnel. These are the men and women who have already worked for 24 hours in this and showed their dedication when we asked if anybody who had a 4x4 truck who is off-duty who could volunteer and assist us in picking up our personnel and we have been overwhelmed with the response from these heroes.”
He says the community response has been inspiring and the health system is grateful to those who have helped them.
Willis-Knighton Health System released the following statement:
“More than 160 off-duty Shreveport and Bossier firefighters and police officers, as well as members of Broadmoor Baptist, Norris Ferry Community Church, Jeep Club, North DeSoto Sheriff’s Department and the Committee of 100, are doing what they can to help critical care healthcare providers get to work. Willis-Knighton Health System reached out to off-duty first responders with 4x4 trucks or Jeeps to assist in picking up very-much needed hospital personnel. “The response has been overwhelming,” says Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer. Impassable streets and highways over the past few days have made it difficult or impossible for many healthcare workers to get to work. Many are staying at the hospital once they get there. “It is amazing to see community in action, especially after what all of us have been through the past 11 months in dealing with a still present pandemic. Shreveport and Bossier City is truly a great community and we extend our sincerest “Thank you” to those who answered our call of assistance.”
