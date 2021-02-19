HHSC announces federal approval for SNAP benefit replacements

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the severe winter weather.
“I thank our federal partners for swiftly approving SNAP benefit replacements for food lost or destroyed in the wake of this winter weather disaster,” said Gov. Abbott. “This support is essential to help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in these challenging times.”
SNAP recipients who have had food lost or destroyed due to the storm need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments that were provided in response to COVID-19 by calling 211.
“Texas is committed to helping SNAP clients throughout the state replace food lost from the winter storm,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner.
SNAP clients are encouraged to stay home and request their replacement food benefits by dialing 211 and selecting option 2. Recipients can also fill out Form H1855 and submit it to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or fax a copy to 1-877-447-2839.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.