Family of woman struck by NYX float files lawsuit against krewe and city

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a woman struck and killed by a float during the 2020 NYX parade has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the krewe, its captain, and the City of New Orleans.
In the lawsuit filed Thursday, the family of Geraldine Turner Carmouche claims that the City of New Orleans, the Mystic Krewe of NYX, krewe captain Julie Lea, and tractor driver Desmond Williams were negligent in her death.
Carmouche was killed when she was struck by a float after falling while attempting to cross through the middle of a tandem float.
The victim’s family says the krewe and float driver failed to warn Carmouche before the incident and failed to enclose the end of the tandem float.
Following the incident and the death of a man struck by a float during Endymion, Mayor Latoya Cantrell called for all tandem floats to be separated for the remainder of the 2020 Carnival season.
