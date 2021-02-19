Cold again tonight, but warmer this weekend

Sunday will start off with limited clouds and sunshine, but will start to have increasing clouds by the afternoon. A cold front is moving in, and will bring some rain. Only a few showers will be around for the day and more particularly near the I-30 corridor. By the evening, more rain will develop as the cold front moves south. All that said, it’s still not enough to cancel any plans you may have. Sunday should be a good day to maybe run to the store. Keep in mind, the roads will be improving, but still not great.