Cold again tonight, but warmer this weekend

(KSLA) - Tonight will be the last night of frigid temperatures before a slow but certain warm up takes place. So some re-freezing is likely tonight, but things will start to improve over the weekend.
This evening will be nice and dry with sunshine prior to sunset then clear conditions afterwards. There will not be any precipitation at all, so we will remain dry. After some slight warming today, roads will still be slick. As the evening wears on, temperatures will be falling below freezing. So, some re-freezing is likely. It’s recommended to remain off the roads is possible.
Tonight will certainly be cold. If fact it will be record breaking cold. The old record in Shreveport is 22 degrees, but we should fall to the teens overnight. Some places may cool down to the lower 20s, but nonetheless it’s still frigid. There will also be some fog that forms after midnight. This will likely be freezing fog, so use extra caution if you plan on being outside at all. Especially if you will be on the roads. Otherwise, tonight will remain dry of any more precipitation.
Saturday will start with that fog and freezing cold temperatures, but it will turn into a beautiful day! The sunshine will come back and heat the temperatures up to the mid 40s. Some areas may get up to the lower 50s! This will really help the melting situation! There will also be no rain and plenty of sunshine all day.
Sunday will start off with limited clouds and sunshine, but will start to have increasing clouds by the afternoon. A cold front is moving in, and will bring some rain. Only a few showers will be around for the day and more particularly near the I-30 corridor. By the evening, more rain will develop as the cold front moves south. All that said, it’s still not enough to cancel any plans you may have. Sunday should be a good day to maybe run to the store. Keep in mind, the roads will be improving, but still not great.
Monday and Tuesday will both have more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Here’s when I expect the last of the melting to take place. Temperatures in the afternoon will heat up to the 50s on Monday and the 60s by Tuesday! Plus the sunshine will help it too. It will be a great couple of days!
Wednesday and Thursday will have more clouds build up and some rain move in. As of now, I have the rain chance up to only 20% for Wednesday, but up to 50% Thursday. Another cold front will come in on Thursday. This may knock the temperature down some, but not a lot. It will stay in the 50s, so no more freezing is expected.
Hang in there a couple more days as better weather is soon to arrive!
