City of Kilgore: Water supply sufficient but conservation remains necessary

“This was ‘death by a thousand cuts’ basically meaning it was no single large event, it was a series of a massive number of small events,” said Clay Evers, City of Kilgore director of public works. “Our water supply was diminished with a frozen valve at one of our best producing wells. We lost water to fast due to all of the water main breaks and citizen pipe breaks. We are still in a ‘find the leak mode.’ Our supplies are at 95% which is more than enough to meet the current demand if people continue to conserve. We are still under mandatory water restrictions and boil water notices as far as that is concerned and were on leak patrol.”