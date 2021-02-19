City of Kilgore: Water supply sufficient but conservation remains necessary

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore city officials said water supply is at a high enough level to meet current demand, but only if residents continue to conserve and mind current restrictions.
“This was ‘death by a thousand cuts’ basically meaning it was no single large event, it was a series of a massive number of small events,” said Clay Evers, City of Kilgore director of public works. “Our water supply was diminished with a frozen valve at one of our best producing wells. We lost water to fast due to all of the water main breaks and citizen pipe breaks. We are still in a ‘find the leak mode.’ Our supplies are at 95% which is more than enough to meet the current demand if people continue to conserve. We are still under mandatory water restrictions and boil water notices as far as that is concerned and were on leak patrol.”
Evers said the message to the public remains the same as the last few days.
“Continue to conserve water and identify leaks. Look for leaks for your neighbors. Shut off water if you have one and call our non-emergency numbers if you need help shutting off your water and please continue to conserve water usage if you have any,” Evers said. “It should only be used for life sustaining measures; this will help us get out of this faster. Also, please continue to boil your water. We are still under a boil water notice.”
