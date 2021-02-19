Christus St. Michael Health System delays vaccine clinic due to winter weather

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is requesting providers in the Coronavirus Vaccine Program to schedule extra hours this weekend to make up for lost time resulting from a week of extreme weather. Across the state line in Texas, one major provider says no to this weekend but that they should catch up within the next ten days.
Earlier this month the State of Texas made Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana a regional hub for administering the Moderna vaccine to people 65 and older and those with underlying health issues. The first vaccination clinic was held last weekend.
Vaccinations were scheduled to continue with a new group of patients this weekend but due to weather conditions the clinic was delayed.
“We have a process and notification system where for everybody who was scheduled will be rescheduled,” said VP Chief Nursing Officer, Louise Thornell.
Thornell said the new schedule is set to begin Saturday, Feb. 25. She said this delay should not effect those who received the first dose of the vaccine last weekend.
“This was a first dose clinic, it’s the Moderna vaccine. Moderna second dose vaccine will be due in 28 days, so those people who received their first dose from us this past weekend are still on the same schedule to receive their second dose,” said Thornell.
So far the state of Texas has allocated 4000 doses to Christus St. Michael Health System for vaccinations. Hospital leaders say they hope this delay will not prevent them from getting more vaccines in the weeks to come.
“Everybody who is looking for a vaccine who has a scheduled appointment will be accommodated,” said Thornell.
