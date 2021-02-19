Bossier Parish crews working to clear roads of ice, snow

Bossier Parish crews working to clear roads of ice, snow
Crews with the Bossier Parish Police Jury clear Old Plain Dealing Road of ice and snow (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)
By Rachael Thomas | February 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:55 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Workers with the Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department started clearing roads of ice and snow Thursday, Feb. 18.

Motor graders and front-end loaders are being used to clear roads. Private contractors have also been hired to clear roads within neighborhoods.

Bossier Parish crews clear Old Plain Dealing Road of ice, snow

“We’re trying to get the roads open, but it’s going to take time,” said Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus. “We started Thursday as soon as we were sure the winter precipitation had moved out of the area.”

While some clearing is underway, driving remains dangerous at this time. Those who have to travel should do so using extreme caution.

Bossier officials say one independent contractor based in Haughton, Rembud, worked through Thursday night and into Friday morning to clear neighborhood streets.

“There are many streets in our subdivisions that are hilly and we’re trying to make it possible for people in those neighborhoods to travel if it’s necessary,” Altimus said.

Parish crews will work through the weekend to clear as many roads as possible, Altimus says.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.