Bossier Parish crews working to clear roads of ice, snow

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Workers with the Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department started clearing roads of ice and snow Thursday, Feb. 18.
Motor graders and front-end loaders are being used to clear roads. Private contractors have also been hired to clear roads within neighborhoods.
“We’re trying to get the roads open, but it’s going to take time,” said Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus. “We started Thursday as soon as we were sure the winter precipitation had moved out of the area.”
While some clearing is underway, driving remains dangerous at this time. Those who have to travel should do so using extreme caution.
Bossier officials say one independent contractor based in Haughton, Rembud, worked through Thursday night and into Friday morning to clear neighborhood streets.
“There are many streets in our subdivisions that are hilly and we’re trying to make it possible for people in those neighborhoods to travel if it’s necessary,” Altimus said.
Parish crews will work through the weekend to clear as many roads as possible, Altimus says.
