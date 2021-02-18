Water woes continue for ArkLaTex after winter storm moves through

Water woes continue for ArkLaTex after winter storm moves through
Snow in Liberty-Eylau (south of Texarkana, Texas) (Source: Viewer)
By Jeff Ferrell | February 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 2:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - All throughout the ArkLaTex region, water departments are dealing with low water pressure, or none at all. That includes Shreveport and Bossier City, where low pressure for both cities prompted boil advisories to be issued.

MORE>>> Boil advisories, emergency appeals issued in the ArkLaTex during severe winter weather

For some water officials, this is the first time they’ve had to deal with problems of this scale. So the big question is: When will the ice begin to melt and how many pipes are going to burst?

Pam Glorioso, the chief administrative officer for Bossier City, talked with KSLA’s Jeff Ferrell about what the city is doing to address the issues, and what comes next.

Watch KSLA News 12 this evening for some advice about what to do if you’re without water or if your pipes have burst.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.