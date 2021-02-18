Travel in the ArkLaTex remains treacherous

Efforts to reopen Southwest Arkansas roads have begun in earnest; immediate focus is on recovering stranded vehicles

By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen | February 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 5:29 PM

(KSLA) — Travel conditions have not yet greatly improved in Southwest Arkansas or the rest of the ArkLaTex.

Roadways remain treacherous and hard-packed with ice from slush that refreezes overnight. No appreciable improvement in their condition is expected until the area begins to thaw over the weekend, KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said.

[ Interactive map: Arkansas road closures, conditions ]

[ Interactive map: Louisiana road closures, conditions ]

[ Interactive map: Oklahoma road closures, conditions ]

[ Interactive map: Texas road closures, conditions ]

But efforts to reopen Southwest Arkansas roadways have begun in earnest now that the wintry precipitation — snow, sleet and freezing rain — has moved out of the area.

The immediate focus there is on stranded and abandoned vehicles.

“Now that the conditions are slowly improving, the recovery efforts are getting these vehicles out of ditches and the medians,” Arkansas State Police Lt. Jamie Gravier said.

KSLA News 12 found a man pulling a truck out of a ditch Thursday. “A bunch of them; I’ve already got several of them out myself.”

Arkansas Transportation Department personnel have been working around the clock to try to keep roads safe for travel. Interstate 30 and most state highways in Miller County have been graded.

So far, state police say, no major accidents have occurred.

Gravier credits Arkansas Department of Transportation personnel, who have been working around the clock to try to keep roads safe for travel. Interstate 30 and most state highways in Miller County have been graded.

“The traffic is moving freely, although slower than normal. But it’s still moving,” Gravier said.

Some people have gone so far as to describe the highway crews as heroes for the work they’ve done. When asked what he thinks of that, one worker replied: “Well, I just thank God for everything; that’s it.”

Highway officials say they still are a long way from getting roads cleared. They advise motorist to continue to drive cautiously.

“Traffic is moving about. And since we’ve got to move slower, we’ve got some minor congestion issues,” Gravier said.

