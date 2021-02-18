SUSLA administrator takes extreme measures to reach students during severe winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Alan Jackson, SUSLA’s assistant director for enrollment services and financial aid, was not going to let the wintry weather stop students from getting what they needed.
Jackson realized the weather was causing many families to suffer financially, including some of his own students. He knew he had to find a way to process their aid and make sure they got their refunds.
All roads in the area were impassable and unsafe to drive on in a regular vehicle, so Jackson found a different vehicle to assist in his travels: a four-wheeler.
He made his way to SUSLA’s main campus to process the financial aid and located phone records to contact students without power.
And when asked why he would go through all this trouble, he said, “They’re going through enough already, I just want to make sure they get their refunds.”
