Snow and ice totals from Wednesday’s winter storm

Snow and ice totals from Wednesday’s winter storm
Snow and ice totals (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | February 17, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 9:09 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our second winter storm of the week dumped more snow across the northern half of the ArkLaTex and a layer of ice of a tenth to a quarter inch thick across the south. Here’s a look at some of the totals from around the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Keep in mind these totals are in addition to what fell at the beginning of the week with some places exceeding 20″ between the two storms.

SE Oklahoma

2.0″ Idabel

1.3″ Smithville

SW Arkansas

14″ Hope

14″ Rosston

6.0″ Magnolia

4.0″ Foreman

3.5″ Bradley

3.0″ Wilton

2.5″ Nashville

East Texas

9.0″ Daingerfield

8.0″ Texarkana

7.5″ Atlanta

3.0″ Mount Pleasant

2.5″ Hallsville

NW Louisiana

3.0″ Bossier City

2.5″ Benton

2.5″ Shreveport

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.