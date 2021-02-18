Snow and ice totals from Wednesday’s winter storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our second winter storm of the week dumped more snow across the northern half of the ArkLaTex and a layer of ice of a tenth to a quarter inch thick across the south. Here’s a look at some of the totals from around the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Keep in mind these totals are in addition to what fell at the beginning of the week with some places exceeding 20″ between the two storms.