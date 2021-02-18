Shreveport company comes to the aid of northwest Louisiana hospitals

“I got a phone call yesterday morning and was asked if I could help out the water situation at the hospitals,” Sanders said. “At this point, we had shut down operations. I thought if I had someone in one of the hospitals I would want to help out. I threw my clothes on and went and got in a truck, rallied up some of our other guys who said wherever we need to help out we will. We’ve been trying to deliver water everywhere and it has been crazy. We’ve had to thaw our valves and the brakes are freezing up, but we are making it. We are just one small piece of the puzzle. There are so many people out here that are shoveling ice to keep people from falling at the hospitals. These first responders and nurses are pushing cars until midnight, but we are trying to do what we can to help.”