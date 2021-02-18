Shreveport company comes to the aid of northwest Louisiana hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport area oil company came to the rescue this week when northwest Louisiana hospitals announced they didn’t have enough running water.
Colton Sanders, James Caskey, Kris Cooper, Jamie Burford, and Brain Sneed of CNC Oilfield Services in Shreveport have been using tankers to get water to CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Ochsner LSU Health Systems, and the Willis-Knighton Health System.
“I got a phone call yesterday morning and was asked if I could help out the water situation at the hospitals,” Sanders said. “At this point, we had shut down operations. I thought if I had someone in one of the hospitals I would want to help out. I threw my clothes on and went and got in a truck, rallied up some of our other guys who said wherever we need to help out we will. We’ve been trying to deliver water everywhere and it has been crazy. We’ve had to thaw our valves and the brakes are freezing up, but we are making it. We are just one small piece of the puzzle. There are so many people out here that are shoveling ice to keep people from falling at the hospitals. These first responders and nurses are pushing cars until midnight, but we are trying to do what we can to help.”
Sanders posted on social media about the issue.
“Well we weren’t planning to work today and I had to shut down all operations last night. I got a phone call this morning saying the hospitals were in dire need of water and I told them we had shut down all operations and could not do it,” Sanders wrote. “But it weighed on my heart and couldn’t let the folks up there go without heat. Shreveport water system is down and all of the hospitals heat systems run off of water. They were in a panic and didn’t know how they were going to get water to their boiler to keep the heat system going for all the patients to stay warm. We also helped out with Nursing Homes. The selfless group of people we have at CNC jump right in to help in a time of need. We were able to get water to Christus Schumpert , Ochsner LSU Health Systems, Willis-Knighton Pierremont, Willis-Knighton North and Progressive Care Center. We love our community and want to help out wherever needed.”
Sanders says he has received hundreds of calls from others as far away as Dallas, Ruston, and Alexandria asking for help. He says if anyone wants to help, they need potable (drinkable) water, a truck that can carry the water, a Food Grade trailer, and snow chains. Sanders says those who have any of those items can reach out to him.
With many roads shut down and impassible, Willis-Knighton says they sent an all-call to first responders asking for helping getting staff members to the hospitals. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Crawford says over 100 first responders across the ArkLaTex answered the call.
“The treacherous road conditions KSLA has been reporting is all true,” Crawford said. “I was out last night picking up nurses along with other staff. If you don’t have 4x4 truck, you shouldn’t be out there right now. The biggest issue we had today was staffing, getting nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, those critical people that we need for patient care. One of the good things to come from this is we put out an all-call to fire and police departments on both sides of the river for off-duty personnel. These are the men and women who have already worked for 24 hours in this and showed their dedication when we asked if anybody who had a 4x4 truck who is off-duty who could volunteer and assist us in picking up our personnel and we have been overwhelmed with the response from these heroes.”
He says the community response has been inspiring and the health system is grateful to those who have helped them.
