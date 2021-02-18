Miller Co. officials ask residents to conserve fuel

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Officials with the Miller County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are asking residents to conserve fuel, saying many convenience stores have sold out or are closed due to limited supply.
Emergency officials say fuel needs to be conserved for first responder vehicles utility trucks. Arrangements have been made for fuel trucks to deliver to specific gas stations.
OEM Director for Miller County Joe Bennett is asking people to please be patient.
“Once the roads clear up a little, many people will want to get out and drive. We need to encourage people to remain at home and allow the emergency responders to do their job with the limited amount of fuel on hand unless it’s essential travel,” he said.
Miller County and the City of Texarkana have fuel storage facilities available as a reserve and will tap those if needed.
