Many missing appt. for second COVID-19 vaccine dose due to winter weather; LDH says that’s OK

Officials with LDH say in ideal circumstances, if you received the Moderna vaccine, you should get your second dose 28 days later, and if you got the Pfizer vaccine, your second dose should come 21 days later. However, in a pinch, you can delay your second shot up to 42 days, and possibly longer, if needed, the CDC says. Guidance from the CDC says the second dose should be given as close to the recommended interval as possible, but it will still be effective if there is a short delay in the second dose.