Many missing appt. for second COVID-19 vaccine dose due to winter weather; LDH says that’s OK

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Many people missed their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of Feb. 15 due to severe winter weather that moved through the ArkLaTex area, but the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says that’s okay.
LDH even says while it’s not ideal, the second dose can be delayed weeks if need be. The CDC has already said this winter weather, which has affected a large portion of the country, has delayed vaccination shipments. LDH says Louisiana has felt these delays and did not receive shipments this week.
Officials with LDH say in ideal circumstances, if you received the Moderna vaccine, you should get your second dose 28 days later, and if you got the Pfizer vaccine, your second dose should come 21 days later. However, in a pinch, you can delay your second shot up to 42 days, and possibly longer, if needed, the CDC says. Guidance from the CDC says the second dose should be given as close to the recommended interval as possible, but it will still be effective if there is a short delay in the second dose.
There is no need to restart the whole vaccination series if the second dose is delayed, the CDC says.
TIPS FROM LDH
- Make sure to communicate with the doctor or vaccination site at the time of your first dose to get a second shot appointment
- If the appointment is canceled due to delivery delays, weather, or you miss it, call the site to be rescheduled. Make sure to let the site know you need your second dose, and what date your first dose was administered on.
- Even though it is acceptable to delay the second dose days or weeks if need be, it should still be the goal to get this second dose on time (21 days after a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or 28 days after a first dose of the Moderna vaccine)
