LPSC commissioner gives update on power restoration efforts

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Linemen and other crews from across the country have traveled to Northwest Louisiana in an effort to restore power.
Breaking down the outage numbers as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 4,000 businesses and homes are powerless in Shreveport. South of the city, in the valley electric area (Natchitoches, Red River) there are 19,000 without power.
Three bases have been established for the 3,000 out-of-state workers: The Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport, Louisiana Downs in Bossier City and the former Chesapeake Energy campus near Mansfield along Interstate 49. Those bases will serve as a temporary home where workers will be able to rest, eat a hot meal and wash clothes.
With crews working, Campbell said that power will be restored sooner than later.
“They think they will have pretty much everything under control by Saturday afternoon,” Campbell said. “No later than Sunday. The storm wasn’t as bad as it could have been. We didn’t have all the rain.”
Campbell said that freezing rain can lead to major impacts on power systems, such as weighing down power lines.
“Our problems are bad, but they’re not as bad as they could have been,” Campbell added. “We sort of dodged the worst of it.”
Crews working to restore electricity to the region will also in turn aid water systems to return to service.
“A lot of the water systems - you have to have electricity to run them,” Campbell said. “That’s our main focus on getting electricity to them.”
Campbell added that the LPSC does regulate some water systems - and they’re facing the same issue as many — no power.
“The pumps don’t run without electricity,” Campbell said.
As of noon, the number of CLECO customers are without power:
- Sabine Parish: 3,5057
- DeSoto Parish: 391
- Natchitoches Parish: 394
- Red River Parish: 628
