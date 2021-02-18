La. will be expanding priority group for COVID-19 vaccine to include K-12 teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women

By WAFB Staff | February 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 3:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state of Louisiana will be expanding its eligibility ends for the COVID-19 vaccine to include:

  • K-12 teachers
  • Daycare workers
  • All pregnant women
  • Non-Emergency medical transportation providers and staff
  • Persons 55-64 with one or more health conditions defined by the CDC

The changes will go into effect

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

