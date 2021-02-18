Interstate 20 westbound from Monroe to Shreveport closed due to ice

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to police, Interstate 20 westbound from Monroe to Shreveport is closed due to ice on the roadway. Officials say the closure is from Highway 165 in Monroe to Shreveport.
Louisiana State Police say the main problem is that big trucks, like 18-wheelers, are getting stuck because of inclines they can’t navigate. State Police say they are rerouting traffic that remains on the roadways. They cited the Ruston and Choudrant areas as the main places where trucks are getting stuck. LSP says they counted over 100 trucks getting stuck at various places along I-20. Some cars have had trouble as well.
There’s no timeframe on when the Interstate will be reopened. Again, officials caution that all the roadways remain dangerous in North Louisiana and no one should go out unless absolutely necessary.
For other weather-related closures, check out the 511.org traffic map. You can check the current closures by clicking here. Motorists can also call 511 or use the Louisiana 511 smartphone application.
