Interstate 20 blocked in multiple locations due to crashes, wrecks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 20 in several areas due to crashes and wrecks on Feb. 18.
This includes Caddo and Lincoln parishes.
Motorists are strongly urged to avoid the interstate if travel is necessary.
As a reminder, I-20 east is closed from Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Goodwill Road in Webster Parish. Interstate 49 northbound is closed near Stonewall, that’s just south of Shreveport.
If traveling on I-20, motorists are advised to avoid these areas:
- I-20 Eastbound in Caddo Parish near the city limits of Greenwood at milepost 5
- I-20 Westbound at the parish line of Bossier and Caddo crossing the Red River Bridge
- I-20 Westbound in Bienville Parish approximately 3 miles west of Arcadia
- I-20 Both Eastbound and Westbound east of Ruston
According to LaDOTD, an alternate route for drivers is Highway 80 for eastbound and westbound traffic. Southbound traffic is advised to use Highway 71 or Interstate 49 south of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.
