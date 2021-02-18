Heavy snowfall challenges even professional drivers

“If you absolutely don’t have to be out on the roads right now, please stay home”

Snow blankets the grounds around the federal building in Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | February 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 10:45 PM

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — The snow was falling so heavy at times Wednesday morning that the Texarkana area experienced near whiteout conditions.

That evening, the Texas highway department announced the closure of the flyovers to east- and westbound Interstate 30 between Highway 369 and Jarvis Parkway.

Police on the Texas side caught this photo of a “snowmobile” and posted it on their Facebook page:

Look closely or you might miss it. This Texarkana car is in the running for the 2021 Hide and Seek championship. #texarkanapolice #betterintexarkana

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Authorities said they also had been told the area had received more than 20 inches of snow since Monday.

All that added up to problems for motorists who ventured out.

For instance, police said, a tractor-trailer got stuck in the snow on South Lake Drive at Jarvis Parkway. Then the wrecker that came to help got stuck. Another wrecker had to pull both of them out.

“These are professional drivers and they are having serious issues dealing with the road conditions,” police noted. “We say it again ... If you absolutely don’t have to be out on the roads right now, please stay home.”

