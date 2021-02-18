Heavy snowfall challenges even professional drivers

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — The snow was falling so heavy at times Wednesday morning that the Texarkana area experienced near whiteout conditions.
That evening, the Texas highway department announced the closure of the flyovers to east- and westbound Interstate 30 between Highway 369 and Jarvis Parkway.
Police on the Texas side caught this photo of a “snowmobile” and posted it on their Facebook page:
Authorities said they also had been told the area had received more than 20 inches of snow since Monday.
All that added up to problems for motorists who ventured out.
For instance, police said, a tractor-trailer got stuck in the snow on South Lake Drive at Jarvis Parkway. Then the wrecker that came to help got stuck. Another wrecker had to pull both of them out.
“These are professional drivers and they are having serious issues dealing with the road conditions,” police noted. “We say it again ... If you absolutely don’t have to be out on the roads right now, please stay home.”
