Gov. Edwards requests Presidential Emergency Declaration for severe weather

More than 200,000 people were without power on the morning of Feb. 16 and as of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 62,000 Louisiana households still do not have power. In addition, there are 36 water outages throughout 18 parishes and 178 boil water advisories throughout 39 parishes. In total, more than 48,000 Louisianans do not have water and more than 956,000 live in areas with boil water advisories.