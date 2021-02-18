Gas station awning collapses on truck full of people in Marshall; boy taken to hospital for treatment

An awning at a gas station in Marshall, Texas collapsed from the weight of ice and snow, injuring a young boy. (Source: Ken Johnson)
By Rachael Thomas | February 18, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 10:49 AM

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Metal awnings are collapsing from the weight of ice and snow all over the ArkLaTex area.

One Marshall man, Ken Johnson, says he and his brother were in his truck with two kids at a gas station when the awning above them fell onto the truck. They were getting gas when it happened.

They were at the Food Fast gas station on W Grand Avenue in Marshall, Texas.

Johnson says they were out there trying to get gas for some elderly people in the area who needed it. Johnson’s son was injured during the collapse and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The boy has since been released, Johnson tells KSLA News 12.

Below are a number of photos KSLA has received from viewers of this very thing happening to them.

Many awnings are collapsing from the weight of snow and ice.
Many awnings are collapsing from the weight of snow and ice. (Source: Viewer)
Many awnings are collapsing from the weight of snow and ice. (Source: Viewer)
Many awnings are collapsing from the weight of snow and ice. (Source: Viewer)
Many awnings are collapsing from the weight of snow and ice. (Source: Viewer)
Many awnings are collapsing from the weight of snow and ice. (Source: Viewer)
Many awnings are collapsing from the weight of snow and ice. (Source: Viewer)

