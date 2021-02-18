Fire departments struggling to do their jobs as water issues continue due to severe winter weather

(KSLA) - Issues with low or water pressure (or no water at all) are plaguing residents across the ArkLaTex, but those same issues are also making it harder for firefighters to do their jobs.
Fire chiefs in Shreveport, Louisiana and Marshall, Texas are talking about how tough it has been responding to calls in the current weather conditions. They also talk about the difficulty of putting out fires when there’s not much water.
Watch KSLA’s Tayler Davis this evening to hear from Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.