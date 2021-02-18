Federal grand jury indicts East Texans accused in Capitol riots

(Source: Department of Justice)
By Jeff Awtrey | February 18, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 4:58 PM

WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has handed up a 13-count indictment against a pair of East Texans accused for their parts in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, and Alex Kirk Harkrider, 33, of Carthage, were arrested on the charges in January.

The indictment includes the following allegations:

  • Nichols is accused of assaulting an officer with pepper spray. He is also accused of carrying a crowbar into the Capitol building.
  • Harkrider is charged with theft of government property for allegedly stealing a table leg. He is also accused of carrying a tomahawk axe into the Capitol building.

The indictment was filed on Feb. 12 and made available on Thursday.

