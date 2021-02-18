Epic week of winter weather begins to end

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good afternoon and happy Friday eve! After what will be remembered as probably the greatest five-day stretch of cold and winter weather in the history of the ArkLaTex, we should begin to dry out and warm up. Not so much this afternoon as temperatures barely crawl above freezing followed by another likely record low Friday morning. But as we go through the weekend and into next week temperatures will quickly rebound and 70s could be in the near future.
Just to put the epic week in perspective, Shreveport saw its coldest morning in 91 years Tuesday, and many of us have not been above freezing in five days. In addition, while we had a ‘slizzard’ yesterday in Shreveport, northern parts of the region have seen back-to-back major snowstorms. In fact, all along the I-30 corridor, we have seen widespread two storm totals of over TWENTY inches of snow. It is truly unprecedented the level of cold and winter weather we have seen.
Now as we close out the week we are still going to be dealing with cold all across the region. After temperatures barely cross the freezing mark this afternoon we could see another record low on the way Friday morning with forecast lows down in the teens. After that brutal start temperatures will again be very cold during the afternoon with only mid-30s expected for most of the region, but at least we should be dry and this will help with clean-up efforts.
Now as we go through the weekend the slow warmup for the region should begin to really kick into gear. Temperatures on Saturday should be able to get up to around the 40-degree mark, with a potential run into the mid-50s on Sunday looking more and more likely. We should be dry over the weekend with the real exception coming Sunday night where some RAIN showers are possible.
Looking ahead to next week, the warmup will continue unabated for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Monday will likely get up to around the 60 degree mark, with even warmer likely later in the week. It is not out of the realm of possibility at all that we could see 70s in your forecast along with sunny weather during the middle part of the week.
So while the cold, snow, and ice are miserable right now, know that relief from Mother Nature is on the way. Just please in the meantime stay off the roads and stay warm. Have a great afternoon!
