East Texas family stays in one room to keep warm without power

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Many across East Texas are still left without power and some without water. The last few days, shelters have opened up and people have tried to find warmth, but others have been finding ways to stay warm while remaining home.
The Blanchard family lives in Lindale and has been without power since early Monday morning. They do have water and a gas fireplace and stove, which they say has helped.
“The back part of the house is 48 degrees. Luckily we were able to get it up to about 65 in the living room,” said Shannon Blanchard.
The family of four and their two cats have been living out of their living room to try and keep heat in. Sheets and blankets cover some door frames and doors are closed off to the back of their home.
“But we’ve already had to empty out our fridge. ALL the food is outside because it’s colder outside,” Blanchard said.
They have used the gas stove to make the food they have left.
“I was actually able to make some breakfast this morning because we do have a gas stove. So I cooked some food cause we can’t store it in the fridge now, might as well cook it,” she said. “But when we weren’t opening the fridge, we were living out of the pantry, and luckily we had food here.”
And the food that’s not outside in the snow, “We actually have this mudroom that is cold and we are keeping food out here because it’s colder than the refrigerator,” Blanchard said.
On a neighborhood page they’re a part of Blanchard said many people are trying to get in touch with Oncor.
“I’ve tried by phone, text, and the web and it either won’t go through, or when it does, it’ll say your account doesn’t exist,” she said. “Every once in a while they’ll say, ‘We’re aware of your situation. We’ll let you know.’”
Blanchard said they’re not looking to try and get groceries anytime soon. They have enough food for a few days though.
