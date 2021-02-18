The cleanup and slow rebound begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! Thanks to the nearly 4 inches of new snow sleet and freezing rain on the ground I am unable to make it in this morning, and the great Grant Roberts will pick up the slack. With that said, one of if not the most impressive stretches of winter weather in ArkLaTex history will finally come to an end and the region can begin to recover. Temperatures will still be well below normal over the next few days, but more importantly, we should get back above freezing and will help with the desperately needed melting process.