The cleanup and slow rebound begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! Thanks to the nearly 4 inches of new snow sleet and freezing rain on the ground I am unable to make it in this morning, and the great Grant Roberts will pick up the slack. With that said, one of if not the most impressive stretches of winter weather in ArkLaTex history will finally come to an end and the region can begin to recover. Temperatures will still be well below normal over the next few days, but more importantly, we should get back above freezing and will help with the desperately needed melting process.
We saw just about everything across the ArkLaTex yesterday in terms of wintry precipitation. In the southern ArkLaTex it was heavy sleet, freezing rain, and even rain as all of the freezing rain helped get temperatures above freezing. For I-20 while we did get closer than expected, but temperatures never got fully above freezing and we saw 3-4 inches of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Further north, temperatures stayed well below freezing and some parts along I-30 saw near 14 INCHES of snow!
As you get ready to perhaps try to shovel the inches of snow, sleet, or ice from your driveway we are tracking more light wintry precipitation this morning. Little or no accumulation is expected, but it will certainly be very dangerous to travel, so take it from me and DON’T. While we do start off in the mid-twenties we should be able to crawl back above freezing this afternoon and that should help with some badly needed melting.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking the same trends for the region. Temperatures will bottom again Friday with lows down in the low to mid-teens before again moving above freezing during the afternoon hours. Your weekend is looking chilly by seasonal standards, but downright balmy compared to the last week. High on Saturday should be in the low 40s and Sunday could bring a return to the 50s across the ArkLaTex, but along with a chance of showers.
As we move ahead to next week we expect the temperature rebound to continue in earnest for the region. Temperatures on Monday will continue to move up along with a decent amount of sunshine. Tuesday will be the first candidate for highs that will get back into the 60s across the ArkLaTex. But if not Tuesday then Wednesday above-average temperatures at long last will return. There is the potential for some rain later next week, but let’s melt all this snow and ice first!
So again please take it from me, DO NOT TRAVEL! At least until we can get above freezing and start to melt all of the wintry mess. Please be safe and have a great Thursday!
