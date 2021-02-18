Benton mayor says town dependent on Bossier City water supply

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - It could be days before residents in the Benton area could have running water again.
According to Benton’s mayor, Shelly Horton, Jr., the town is totally dependent on water from Bossier City.
Bossier City supplies water to Benton, Cypress-Black Bayou, Country Place subdivision and other water systems.
Since Bossier’s water pressure is so low, officials say that they are unable to supply water to secondary water systems.
However - the reason why boils down to dripping faucets, according to officials.
Water pressure will likely remain low until temperatures rise above freezing. Even then, it will take time before water will be back on in Benton and other areas.
