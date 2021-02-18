Barksdale Air Force Base begins reopening efforts

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Barksdale Air Force Base will begin reopening on Friday, Feb. 19, to initiate recovery efforts.
In order to reduce travel in unsafe conditions, unit leadership will have discretion over who comes on base for work based on need. Those needed will be contacted directly.
For those in need of a refilled or new prescription, the pharmacy drive-thru will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
If your medications can wait for the weather to clear, 2d Medical Group is asking for you to avoid coming to base. Due to minimal manning, the 2d Medical Group and pharmacy will be unable to answer phone calls. If you need to schedule a medical appointment in another department, patients are encouraged to use Tricare Online to book medical appointments.
The Child Development Center (CDC), Commissary, and AAFES Main Base Exchange will remain closed until further notice, however, the Red River Dining Facility will remain open under holiday hours.
The West (Main) gate is closed due to drooping limbs. The North gate is the primary base entrance and will remain open for 24 hour operation. The Industrial gate will remain closed, and Bodcau gate will be open during normal operating hours.
Base leadership is recommending all on base and off base residents avoid driving on all roads unless an emergency occurs. For those in need of emergency lodging on base, please contact the Barksdale Inn at (318) 456-3091.
