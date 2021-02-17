Wintry precipitation comes to an end Thursday

(KSLA) - The wintry weather will finally come to an end! We are still going to be dealing with some snow and sleet, along with the freezing rain. But all precipitation should be gone by the weekend.
This evening will continue to deal with more precipitations. Although, it will be lighter than earlier. It will slowly wind down from the west as the system moves to the east. We will have more snow, sleet, and freezing rain taking place adding to the totals we have already seen. Temperatures will remain in the 20s, so more freezing conditions.
Tonight, we will take a quick break from any wintry precipitation. It will remain cloudy as the first wave moves away, but a smaller and lighter wave moves in late. So, when we wake up in the morning, we could have more snow and sleet in a few spots. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 20s. Therefore, it will continue to be below freezing turning any precipitation into ice.
Thursday will have some light snow showers in the morning, but will turn to more dry weather by the afternoon. Temperatures might get warm enough to the freezing mark, but most of the day will still be below freezing. Plus, there will not be a lot of sunshine. So, not much melting will take place. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.
Finally by Friday the sunshine will reappear! It will be a beautiful day with no rain or sleet. The sunshine will help warm temperatures up a little more. We may get above freezing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30s, so it will still be cold.
Over the weekend, the sunshine will return and temperatures will also get back to above freezing! So, we may get some melting to take place. Saturday should have a little more sunshine, but also a few clouds. Sunday will go back to mostly cloudy for the day. Temperatures will get back to the 40s on Saturday, and the 50s by Sunday. It will almost feel hot after all this cold weather we have dealt with! Only bad news this weekend is that Sunday should have a couple evening showers. Right now, I have the rain chance at only 20%.
By Monday, temperatures should reach the mid 50s! It shall be very warm but still just a little below average for this time of the year. There will also be plentiful sunshine to help melt away any snow or ice that is left over.
Tuesday and Wednesday both appear to have more sunshine and a few clouds with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s, so it should be a very nice couple of days!
Have a great rest of the week, and hang in there as the weather slowly improves!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.