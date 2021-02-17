Wintry precipitation comes to an end Thursday

Over the weekend, the sunshine will return and temperatures will also get back to above freezing! So, we may get some melting to take place. Saturday should have a little more sunshine, but also a few clouds. Sunday will go back to mostly cloudy for the day. Temperatures will get back to the 40s on Saturday, and the 50s by Sunday. It will almost feel hot after all this cold weather we have dealt with! Only bad news this weekend is that Sunday should have a couple evening showers. Right now, I have the rain chance at only 20%.