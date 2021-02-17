Winter storm blasts ArkLaTex

In the meantime, all eyes are on the second winter storm in three days that is pounding the region. Unlike what we saw Sunday night and Monday the focus today is going to be on the ice that will be impacting the region. For the I-30 corridor snow will be focus with another 4 to 8 inches looking likely. Further south from the Ark-LA border south after a period of snow, sleet and freezing rain will takeover with major ice accumulation likely for some. Freezing rain has the potential to be the most damaging as this is the kind of ice that can accumulate on trees and power lines and has the capacity to cause widespread power outages.