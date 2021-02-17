Winter storm blasts ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As I type this we are already dealing with snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the region and this will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. Snow will be the focus along I-30, but as we move south sleet and especially freezing rain will be the biggest problem. With an already overstressed power grid more power outages is going to be a major concern for the region. Once the snow and ice finally moves out later today, while we could see a snow or sleet shower early Thursday, our weather will finally start to improve. Temperatures will begin to rebound Friday and this trend will continue into next week where by Wednesday our temperatures could return to the 70s.
In the meantime, all eyes are on the second winter storm in three days that is pounding the region. Unlike what we saw Sunday night and Monday the focus today is going to be on the ice that will be impacting the region. For the I-30 corridor snow will be focus with another 4 to 8 inches looking likely. Further south from the Ark-LA border south after a period of snow, sleet and freezing rain will takeover with major ice accumulation likely for some. Freezing rain has the potential to be the most damaging as this is the kind of ice that can accumulate on trees and power lines and has the capacity to cause widespread power outages.
The highest potential for major freezing rain accumulations is long I-20 and off to the south. This is where we will find the shallowest layers of subfreezing temperatures and prolonged freezing rain is expect here. Throughout the southern half of the ArkLaTex widespread totals of over a half inch of freezing rain and this will bring major power outages into play so PLEASE prepare to lose power if you life south of I-20. There is hope that the southern most portions of the region do get above freezing and it changes to just rain, but that is not expected for Shreveport. We will deal with the wintry conditions through the middle afternoon and then the snow and ice will start to clear out.
As look ahead to the end of the week we are tracking the beginnings of a slow rebound for the ArkLaTex. We could see a sleet or snow shower Thursday, but the vast majority of the winter weather will be over. Friday our temperatures will start to rebound with highs around 40. As we go through your weekend forecast temperatures continue to move with highs back in the 50s by Sunday with the potential for an isolated shower.
Looking ahead to next week temperatures continue their upwards swing across the region. Highs on Monday will be around 60 along with ample sunshine. But by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures should actually move above average with highs Tuesday and Wednesday that could approach the 70 degree mark!
So while it looks bleak right now weather wise, hang in there relief is around the corner! Be safe on this Wednesday!
