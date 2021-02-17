Willis-Knighton Health System cancels non-emergency procedures amid water issues

“Being able to have at least whatever water pressure is available,” Crawford said. “Right now, I can tell you I have about a third at each one of my facilities of the pressure that I normally have. I was just notified that at my North facility, there is no water pressure on the fifth and fourth floors and it’s starting to work its way down. The only place that I have a little bit of water pressure now is on the bottom floors at each one of my facilities at Pierremont, Bossier, South, and North. So we are working with both cities and their water departments to see if there are any opportunities to valve down any non-essential areas, whether that’s residential or commercial, anywhere that is non-essential, to make sure that the hospitals are provided whatever pressure is available. It’s all attributed to the cold weather. The main breaks, the water leakage, it’s also attributed to everyone in their households having a little bit of water running to keep their pipes from freezing. When you have tens of thousands of households doing that, it diminishes the water pressure.”