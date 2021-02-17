STRANGER THINGS: Deputies share eerie photos of Livingston Parish roads turned upside down by ice

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of icy roads in the parish that were reminiscent of the Netflix show "Stranger Things" during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gremillion | February 17, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 11:11 AM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three days of freezing temperatures and ice have left Livingston Parish, particularly rural areas, in the eerie dark.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shared photos of their patrols on icy roads in the parish in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Many of the photos were reminiscent of the cinematography from Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things.”

Deputies observed several tree limbs entangled in powerlines which have left thousands of Livingston Parish residents without power for three days.

Some roads in the parish are closed due to icy conditions. Authorities are asking residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

