Shreveport area hospitals without water due to extreme winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several Shreveport area hospitals are without water Wednesday, Feb. 17 as the ArkLaTex area continues to deal with severe winter weather.
City fire trucks have delivered water to hospitals and water bottles are being procured for patients and staff.
Oschner-LSU Medical Center & St. Mary’s Medical Center
Officials with LSU Health have confirmed that Oschner-LSU Health Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center do not have a water source right now because of the winter storm.
Water will likely not be restored until the storm passes. Hospital workers are also using a combination of both commodes (bedside toilet) and bathrooms to conserve water.
Officials say that hospitals are pulling some city water, but it’s limited at this time due to widespread water pressure issues.
Willis-Knighton Health System
“We are in the same boat as everyone else is in with regard to water pressure and other issues. We have cancelled non-emergency and elective procedures unless absolutely necessary,” said a hospital official.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.