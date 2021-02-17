Motorists still stalled in traffic for hours on I-20

Big rig jacknifed; vehicles in both directions are barely moving, KSLA News 12 viewer says

KSLA News 12 viewer Shannon Steelman says he's been stuck in traffic eastbound Interstate 20 since 5:20 p.m. Feb. 16. He's somewhere between the Louisiana Downs racetrack and Exit 33. But he and other motorists have barely moved in the past five hours, he says. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Shannon Steelman)
By KSLA Staff | February 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 10:25 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Interstate 20 may still officially be open, but try telling that to the drivers who have been stuck on the interstate between Minden and the Haughton area going on five hours now.

There have been multiple crashes and stalled vehicles.

As day turned to night for Shannon Steelman, he came upon a big rig that had jackknifed.

Image from I-20 traffic (Source: Shannon Steelman)
Image from I-20 traffic (Source: Shannon Steelman)

He says in the five hours they’ve been out there, traffic hasn’t moved very far.

He also tells KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner that westbound traffic is barely moving as well.

