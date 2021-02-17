Motorists still stalled in traffic for hours on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Interstate 20 may still officially be open, but try telling that to the drivers who have been stuck on the interstate between Minden and the Haughton area going on five hours now.
There have been multiple crashes and stalled vehicles.
As day turned to night for Shannon Steelman, he came upon a big rig that had jackknifed.
He says in the five hours they’ve been out there, traffic hasn’t moved very far.
He also tells KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner that westbound traffic is barely moving as well.
