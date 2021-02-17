Longview, Marshall residents still dealing with winter weather

East Texas (KSLA) - Thousands of people in the ArkLaTex area are dealing with winter weather that just doesn’t wanna’ quit, including those in Longview and Marshall.
KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with one Longview official, Brandon Thornton, who says they’ve been fortunate enough to not have any water outages, boil advisories, or power outages, but that the weather is creating hazardous driving conditions.
One Red Cross member in Marshall says they’re helping residents in the area as well.
Watch News 12 this evening for more on how east Texans are dealing with the continued winter weather.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.