LDH COVID-19 testing only available in one region statewide due to severe winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:
Due to adverse winter weather conditions, COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) are closed today (Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021) in all regions except Region 1 (Greater New Orleans).
An announcement will be made on the availability of testing sites for Thursday, Feb. 18. Check ldh.la.gov later today for further updates.
Preregistration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.
If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.