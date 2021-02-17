LaDOTD warns drivers of deteriorating road conditions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex is still being hit with freezing rain, sleet and snow, making road conditions even more dangerous.
Deteriorating road conditions led to standstill traffic on I-20 the night of Tuesday, Feb. 17. Many motorists were stuck on the road for almost 10 hours as day turned to night, and some had to be rescued from their vehicles by firefighters.
Erin Buchanan, of the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, is warning against a repeat of last night on I-20, which is still closed at this point.
Full interview with Erin Buchanan, of LaDOTD:
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Destinee Patterson interviews Cade McConathy on being stuck on I-20 last night.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.