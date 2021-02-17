La. state offices closed in 36 parishes as winter storm continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana state offices in 36 parishes will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18 as the severe winter weather continues to move through.
Those parishes include: Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.
Agency heads should determine who must remain on duty and those who should report to alternate work sites. These closures apply to all non-essential state employees, including those authorized to work from home due to the pandemic.
State employees should call 1-800-360-9660 or 225-342-0498 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.