Haughton makes emergency appeal for its water customers to cut their usage

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier Parish town of Haughton is making an emergency appeal to its water customers to conserve as much as possible.
“We are down to five working wells at this time, and the tanks at the working wells are very low,” says a statement announcing the emergency appeal.
“This will lead to a reduction in water pressure resulting in the town issuing a boil advisory for drinking water and could possibly lead to a water outage such as being faced by several local municipalities.”
Customers may see some brown water due to the high amount of iron in a tank that is low on capacity.
“By reducing your usage, you will allow the tanks to fill up again.”
Temperatures are not at the critical stage that they have been in the past two days, the town says, so the need to drip your faucets has reduced greatly.
“Again, we ask that you conserve as much as possible to allow the system can provide water when you absolutely need it.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.