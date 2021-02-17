DeSoto Parish officials ask residents to stay off the roads, warn of potential water and power outages

DeSoto Parish officials ask residents to stay off the roads, warn of potential water and power outages
DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson is warning residents their metal awnings may collapse from the weight of the ice and snow. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Chandler Watkins | February 17, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 4:14 PM

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson says after first responders answered hundreds of calls Tuesday, Feb. 16 from stranded drivers, residents heeded warnings and stayed off the roads Wednesday.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office says first responders received hundreds of calls from drivers stuck on roads Tuesday.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office says first responders received hundreds of calls from drivers stuck on roads Tuesday. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Their main concerns Wednesday are metal awnings collapsing from the weight of the snow and ice, as well as power and water outages.

The metal awning at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office substation in Stonewall collapsed under the weight of snow and ice.
The metal awning at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office substation in Stonewall collapsed under the weight of snow and ice. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

“We’ve had damage at our Stonewall substation; the awning in the back has collapsed completely,” Sheriff Richardson said. “We are getting pictures from across the parish of places where that’s taken place. We recently put out a message on our app and Facebook to let people know to move their things as soon as possible. As the weather continues and there is a buildup, I can imagine that’s going to continue to happen.

“We have had water problems. I don’t see that being resolved until Friday as well as if we start to see these accumulations we are expecting and that we are beginning to see. Now I have noticed there is power failure beginning to happen, so tonight we expect to see some lose power.”

DeSoto Parish
DeSoto Parish (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Richardson is continuing to ask residents to stay at home and stay safe and says deputies are stationed throughout the parish to assist with emergencies that might arise.

Related:

Road closures due to inclement weather

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.