DeSoto Parish officials ask residents to stay off the roads, warn of potential water and power outages

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson says after first responders answered hundreds of calls Tuesday, Feb. 16 from stranded drivers, residents heeded warnings and stayed off the roads Wednesday.
Their main concerns Wednesday are metal awnings collapsing from the weight of the snow and ice, as well as power and water outages.
“We’ve had damage at our Stonewall substation; the awning in the back has collapsed completely,” Sheriff Richardson said. “We are getting pictures from across the parish of places where that’s taken place. We recently put out a message on our app and Facebook to let people know to move their things as soon as possible. As the weather continues and there is a buildup, I can imagine that’s going to continue to happen.
“We have had water problems. I don’t see that being resolved until Friday as well as if we start to see these accumulations we are expecting and that we are beginning to see. Now I have noticed there is power failure beginning to happen, so tonight we expect to see some lose power.”
Richardson is continuing to ask residents to stay at home and stay safe and says deputies are stationed throughout the parish to assist with emergencies that might arise.
