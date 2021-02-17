COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Longview rescheduled due to winter weather

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic originally scheduled for FEb. 20 and 21 has been rescheduled due to ongoing severe winter weather.
Those with appointments will be automatically rescheduled based on the following info:
- Saturday, Feb. 20 (second dose appointments) will be rescheduled for Friday, March 5
- Sunday, Feb. 21 (first dose appointments) will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 7
Beginning Wednesday night (Feb. 17), those with appointments will start getting a call or text alerting them to their new appointment date. Those who cannot participate on the available rescheduled date should call 877-335-5746.
Those with rescheduled appointments will receive a reminder call, text, or email confirmation of their new appointment 72 hours ahead of time. At that time, individuals can either confirm or cancel their appointments.
