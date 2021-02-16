Winter storm bring snow and ice starting tonight

(KSLA) - Our next winter storm arrives tonight. This will bring more snow, sleet, freezing rain, and ice. This will only make driving conditions worse until temperatures warm up.
This evening will be clouding up. We had sunshine through most of the day, but now our next winter storm is beginning to arrive. I still expect dry conditions during the evening hours, but it will still be cold. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s.
Tonight, the snow will be the first to arrive. Especially up along I-30. Most of the ArkLaTex though should see snow as early as 9 or 10 tonight. As the night wears on, it will get worse. Mixture between freezing rain and sleet will move in and cover areas along and south of I-20. This is where we could see ice accumulations. I’ve got the chance of precipitation up to 70%. Temperatures will also be very cold and get down to the teens to the lower 20s.
Wednesday will be another nasty day. Our next winter storm moves through the ArkLaTex bringing rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Most of the snow will be up near the I-30 corridor, and the mix will be south of there. So, anything that falls that is not snow, will likely freeze on instant upon reaching the surface. Temperatures will only heat up to the upper 20s.
We could deal with a major ice storm on Wednesday. Some of the projected amounts are over half an inch. That alone would be crippling. This is of course on top of what we already have from Monday. This could cause more power outages if we see this much ice. It is trending towards less ice, but still a dangerous amount.
Snow on the other hand is also likely near the I-30 corridor. This will be where we do not see as much if any ice at all. Snow amounts should get up to 4-6 inches at the highest.
Thursday will have some light snow showers early in the morning, but will turn to more dry weather by the afternoon. Temperatures might get warm enough to the freezing mark, but most of the day will still be below freezing. So, not much melting will take place this day either. High temperature will be in the lower to mid 30s.
Finally by Friday and the weekend, the sunshine will return and temperatures will also get back to above freezing! So, we may get some melting to take place. Temperatures will get back to the 50s by Sunday. It will almost feel hot after all this cold weather we are dealing with! Only bad news this weekend is that Sunday should have a couple evening showers. Right now, I have the rain chance at only 30%.
By Monday, temperatures may even get up to the 60s! It shall be very warm and back to near average for this time of the year. There will also be plentiful sunshine to help melt away any snow or ice that is left over.
Have a great week and stay home and warm!
