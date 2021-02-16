Winter storm bring snow and ice starting tonight

Tonight, the snow will be the first to arrive. Especially up along I-30. Most of the ArkLaTex though should see snow as early as 9 or 10 tonight. As the night wears on, it will get worse. Mixture between freezing rain and sleet will move in and cover areas along and south of I-20. This is where we could see ice accumulations. I’ve got the chance of precipitation up to 70%. Temperatures will also be very cold and get down to the teens to the lower 20s.