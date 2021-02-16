TxDOT warns drivers to stay off roads if possible

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT reminds drivers to stay home as crews continue to clear roads of snow and ice. Winter conditions are impacting all roadways in the eight-county Tyler District, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood counties.
- All resources are deployed with crews working around the clock focusing on clearing higher volume corridors, such as I-20, and trouble spots as they arise.
- Although roads are not technically closed, all our roads have been impacted.
- Record-breaking low temperatures are expected so drivers are strongly encouraged to stay at home.
- Crews continue to address the roadways, but they will continue to experience freezing as temperatures drop.
- This is a situation where we are not going to be able to clear all roadways until this event is over. Stay home!
- Visit DriveTexas.org for updated road conditions.
- If stranded on the road, stay in your vehicle and call 911.
