Texas family sickened by carbon monoxide after using grill indoors for heat

CY-FAIR Texas (KTRE) - EMS personnel with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department transported a family of six to a Houston-area hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday after they tried to use a charcoal grill to heat their apartment.
According to a tweet from the Cy-Fair VFD, four of the six people taken to the hospital were children, ages 5 through 10. One adult and one child are in critical condition.
The family had been burning in a fire in the grill for warmth for about four hours, the tweet stated.
The apartment is located in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive in Houston.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.