Texarkana water company on stand-by for possible line breaks

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Officials with the Texarkana Water Utilities Company said the question was not if, but when the city would experience water line breakage due to the extreme cold weather.
That question was answered this morning when city lines burst on both sides of the twin city.
Field Operation Manager Oris Kemp said they began preparing last week by getting equipment ready. He said as expected, working in this frigid weather is tough on employees and they are taking steps to help alleviate the challenge.
“We are actually trying to send two crews out together because we are concerned about our guys and they are doing a fantastic job and with this weather sometime they need to be able to rotate and get in and out and get warm,” said Kemp.
Kemp said today’s breaks were repaired rather quickly, preventing a need to issue a boil water notice. He said they expect to receive more calls from residential and business customers as this arctic blast plays out.
