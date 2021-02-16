Some cold weather shelters in the ArkLaTex open as extreme winter weather continues

(KSLA) - With frigid temperatures expected for the next few days, several shelters in the ArkLaTex still have available beds for those looking to get out of the cold.
Northwest Louisiana
In Shreveport, the Salvation Army at 200 E Stoner Ave. has a few more beds available. They can be reached at 318-424-3200.
East Texas
Marshall has a temporary cold weather shelter located within the Community Room of Fire Station #1 at 601 S Grove Street. This is available for anyone who needs shelter from the bitter temperatures. They can be reached at 903-935-4580.
Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter, Inc at 402 Oak St. in Texarkana, Texas has beds available. They can be reached at 903-792-7024.
Southwest Arkansas
The Salvation Army at 400 E 4th St. in Texarkana is open to keep those in need safe and warm. They can be reached at 870-774-2701.
Hope in Action in Hope, Arkansas has a shelter with several beds left. They can be reached at 870-777-4112.
First Baptist in Hope, Arkansas has a temporary shelter set up through the end of the week at 315 S Main St. They can be reached at 870-777-5757.
