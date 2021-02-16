Snow totals of up to 11 inches reported across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heavy snow blanketed the ArkLaTex as a major winter storm passed through Sunday night in Monday morning. Here’s a look at how much fell across the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
SE OKLAHOMA
11.0″ Haworth
7.0″ Idabel
6.0″ Valliant
SW ARKANSAS
8.0″ Hope
7.5″ Nashville
6.0″ Emerson
EAST TEXAS
10.0″ Texarkana
9.0″ New Boston
8.5″ Hooks
8.0″ Maud
8.0″ Dekalb
7.5″ Atlanta
7.5″ Marshall
7.5″ Carthage
7.2″ Hughes Springs
4.8″ Mount Pleasant
4.0″ Hemphill
NW LOUISIANA
8.0″ Ida
6.0″ Mooringsport
6.0″ Springhill
5.0″ Shreveport
5.0″ Bossier City
5.0″ Sarepta
5.0″ Belcher
5.0″ Plain Dealing
5.0″ Arcadia
4.0″ Coushatta
2.0″ Natchitoches
