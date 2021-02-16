Snow totals of up to 11 inches reported across the ArkLaTex

By Jeff Castle | February 15, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 8:46 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heavy snow blanketed the ArkLaTex as a major winter storm passed through Sunday night in Monday morning. Here’s a look at how much fell across the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

SE OKLAHOMA

11.0″ Haworth

7.0″ Idabel

6.0″ Valliant

SW ARKANSAS

8.0″ Hope

7.5″ Nashville

6.0″ Emerson

EAST TEXAS

10.0″ Texarkana

9.0″ New Boston

8.5″ Hooks

8.0″ Maud

8.0″ Dekalb

7.5″ Atlanta

7.5″ Marshall

7.5″ Carthage

7.2″ Hughes Springs

4.8″ Mount Pleasant

4.0″ Hemphill

NW LOUISIANA

8.0″ Ida

6.0″ Mooringsport

6.0″ Springhill

5.0″ Shreveport

5.0″ Bossier City

5.0″ Sarepta

5.0″ Belcher

5.0″ Plain Dealing

5.0″ Arcadia

4.0″ Coushatta

2.0″ Natchitoches

