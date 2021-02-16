Salvation Army providing aid amid freezing temperatures

“This isn’t something that we have faced before,” Ellis said. “We are going to pull together and try to figure something out. We are working with our partners and community. Everybody is depending one each other to get through these next few days. Everyone is maxed out with what they can do with their facilities. I think we are the only ones left with a few beds. We are just trying to find space to put cots. After that you look at what space do hotels have, but with thousands of outages, people with the means are going that route already. You have to look at if that’s available or not and see what we come up with.”