Salvation Army providing aid amid freezing temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With temperatures well below freezing for a majority of the week, the Salvation Army is providing a place for people to get out of the cold.
“We’ve got some overflow,” Lt. Jamaal Ellis, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana, said. “We are utilizing our recreation area/gym. We had about seven guys in there last night. That’s in addition to the full shelter. There’s about 70 people.”
Ellis says there have been a steady stream of people coming in to seek shelter.
“It seems like every few minutes I’m getting a call,” Ellis said. “Now that people’s power is going out the calls are just flooding in. Before, it was mainly a need to house homeless. Making sure they are inside and out of the cold. Now it’s also people who have lost power in their homes who are reaching out for help. So it’s getting a little tricky.”
COVID-19 is playing a factor in spacing people out. Ellis says some of the rooms they have are not heated, so they are requesting if anyone has any space heaters or a generator to donate them.
“We are looking at our space seeing what type of space we have beyond the shelter to place some cots down,” Ellis said. “It just so happens those places are not adequately heated. It’s not as cold as it is outside but it’s still pretty cold. We just want to make sure we can have all our spaces heated.”
Ellis says they will also take donated blankets, scarves, hats, and coats.
“Anything to keep people warm is going to come in handy,” Ellis said. “It’s tricky. I’m going to be honest with you. I don’t have all the answers. Right now we are just going to do as much as we can for as many people as we can. Anything that can keep people warm is going to be needed. This is unprecedented for us. We are meeting the need as it arises and as the calls come in we are just trying to place people, especially in situations involving kids. We have to move quickly to make sure we address those situations.”
Utility outages across the ArkLaTex are causing thousands to be without power and heat in their homes, causing many to look for help.
“This isn’t something that we have faced before,” Ellis said. “We are going to pull together and try to figure something out. We are working with our partners and community. Everybody is depending one each other to get through these next few days. Everyone is maxed out with what they can do with their facilities. I think we are the only ones left with a few beds. We are just trying to find space to put cots. After that you look at what space do hotels have, but with thousands of outages, people with the means are going that route already. You have to look at if that’s available or not and see what we come up with.”
Ellis says at the end of the day, they just want people indoors and out of the elements.
“However we can do that,” Ellis said. “I would encourage others if you have a building or facilities with space, power and heat please look to open your doors. Just get people inside for the next couple of days. At this point it’s not about who is doing it. We just all have to do whatever we can to help. The Salvation Army along with other organizations are standing with the community. We want to make sure the needs of our community are met.”
