Record cold followed by major ice storm Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It is a brutally cold start this morning across the ArkLaTex with temperatures down in the single digits and it feeling like it is below zero! Record lows will fall this morning and while we will ‘rebound’ into the upper 20s temperatures will still be more than 30 degrees below average today. Besides the cold the big story continues to be the major ice storm that we are tracking Wednesday morning through the early morning hours Thursday. Unlike what we saw yesterday the big concern is going to be for widespread freezing rain especially along and south of I-20. Power could be a major problem depending on how much freezing rain is seen. But once we get through this winter storm tomorrow our temperatures will finally start to rebound, really beginning in earnest on Friday.
So if you do have to brave the elements this morning please make sure you are bundled up thoroughly as it is dangerously cold this morning across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the single digits with some places in the northern ArkLaTex that could dip below zero before we get to sunrise. When you factor in the light breeze we have everyone in the region is feeling like it is below zero. Now thanks to more sunshine we should see somewhat of a rebound with our temperatures today albeit small with highs in the upper 20s.
Very quickly though as we go into Wednesday we are tracking yet another winter storm on the way for the ArkLaTex. This time though ice will be much more of a concern for the region, specifically freezing rain. This is the type of ice that can accumulate on trees and power line and can cause major concerns in the terms damage to the electrical system. While the exact location still remains a little uncertain anyone along I-20 or just south of I-20 needs to be prepared for freezing rain beginning during the mid-morning hours tomorrow through the overnight and just into Thursday. Further to the north we will see more sleet and even further north some places along I-30 could see another 6 to 8 inches of snow.
When this storm clears out early Thursday morning it will mark the beginning of the end for the winter blast across then deep south. While snow flurries are possible Thursday the focus will really turn to temperatures that will start to rebound. By Friday we should get back into the low 40s and by the end of the weekend high temperatures could stretch all the way into the 60s. Temperatures like that seem far off, but they are on the horizon so hang in there.
In the meantime, please prepare for what could be a major ice storm on Wednesday! Have a great Tuesday!
