Record cold followed by major ice storm Wednesday

Very quickly though as we go into Wednesday we are tracking yet another winter storm on the way for the ArkLaTex. This time though ice will be much more of a concern for the region, specifically freezing rain. This is the type of ice that can accumulate on trees and power line and can cause major concerns in the terms damage to the electrical system. While the exact location still remains a little uncertain anyone along I-20 or just south of I-20 needs to be prepared for freezing rain beginning during the mid-morning hours tomorrow through the overnight and just into Thursday. Further to the north we will see more sleet and even further north some places along I-30 could see another 6 to 8 inches of snow.